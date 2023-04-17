Man attacks driver with machete during road rage incident in Worcester, police say

A Worcester man is under arrest for allegedly attacking another driver with a machete during a road rage incident on Sunday.

Ezekial Santiago, 40, of Charlton Street was charged with armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to the area of Millbury Street and Providence Street around 2:10 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a road rage incident broke out after a white Toyota was following a blue Honda, according to Worcester Police. The driver of the Honda pulled over and asked the driver of the Toyota why he was being followed. The Toyota driver, identified as Santiago, subsequently pulled out a machete and struck the victim in the head and back with it before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

An ambulance was called for the victim and police located Santiago’s Toyota at a red light on McKeon Road a short time later. Officers say they found a machete in Santiago’s car.

He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

