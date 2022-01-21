Man attacks friend with metal stick after ‘stealing his Roku,’ Georgia cops say

A man who lives at Union Hill Apartments on the west side of Forsyth called the cops at about 4 a.m. one day in early January to report an assault.

After a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy arrived, the man, 45, said that he had been attacked with a black metal stick.

The man said that he and another fellow had been fussing because the other guy had been stealing his Roku TV streaming service.

The man who reported being attacked was not injured.

However, according to an incident report which detailed the Jan. 4 episode, the victim did show the deputy some “threatening” messages that the supposed streaming thief had sent him.

The deputy told the man to possibly take the man to court. No arrest was made.

Dispatches: It seems there was a reported disturbance in early December on Willis Circle in Monroe County. A 35-year-old man was on a front porch in his underwear and yelling. He was punching the door and kicking things on the ground there at his mother’s house. He was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge after his mother informed a sheriff’s deputy that it wasn’t the first time her son had acted out. … A Monroe deputy spotted a red motorcycle weaving down Collier Road at about midnight on Dec. 29. The deputy noticed that its driver was wobbling so much it looked like he might flop off the bike. Upon stopping the motorcycle, the deputy later noted in a report that the driver smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk. Upon failing some sobriety tests, the driver, a 60-year-old man from Yatesville whose blood-alcohol level registered more than twice the legal limit to drive, was arrested. He told the deputy, “It’s a good thing you got me off the road. I am a dangerous (expletive) and I probably would have killed someone tonight.”