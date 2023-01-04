Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say

A 27-year-old man accused of attacking a jogger in a local park was arrested after needing to be rescued from high waters, Oregon police said.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, a woman was running down a path through Minto-Brown Island Park when David William Baynes Belluno attacked her, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Police said the woman noticed Belluno following her after she passed him.

When the woman decided to take a different route to avoid high water, Belluno “reached out and grabbed her by the throat and began to pull her away,” officials said.

The woman was able to fight back, get away and call 911, police said.

While officers were investigating the incident, they received a call from a man saying he needed to be rescued from “a high-water area of the forested park,” according to the release.

Upon rescue, officials determined the rescued man was Belluno after he matched the victim’s description, police said.

Police said Belluno was arrested after receiving a medical evaluation.

“The woman in this incident is an incredible person,” Deputy Chief Jake Burke of the Criminal Investigations Section said, according to the release. “She was able to get away from the attacker and call for help. She is tenacious, and we’re glad she is safe.”

Belluno was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping, strangulation and assault in the fourth degree, according to the release.

Belluno was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 3.

Salem is about 50 miles southwest of Portland.

