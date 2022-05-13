Man attacks landlord because she let someone else rake her yard, Tennessee cops say

A tenant who became “extremely belligerent and angry” because his landlord — a woman over 70 — let someone else rake the yard entered her home and assaulted her, according to Tennessee police.

The tenant, Raymond Womack, 57, is charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated abuse of an elderly adult after he was also accused of taking some of her money during the violent confrontation, according to documents filed in Shelby County Court.

Womack is accused of forcing his way into the home of his landlord on April 30, following her into the den and insulting her using “foul language.”

When the woman sat on her couch, Womack began to choke her, documents say. He then grabbed her by the arms, threw her to the ground and started kicking her and slapping her face, documents say, before he also threatened to kill her.

When she got up off the floor, Womack asked her if she had any money and followed her into the living room, documents say. When she told him she didn’t have any money, he reportedly replied, “Yes, you do.”

The woman took $20 from her purse and gave it to Womack to try to get him to leave her house, according to documents.

When officers arrived, the woman had injuries to her arm, back and face.

