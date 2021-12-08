Man attacks owner of NYC store because he was asked to wear a mask

What a “maskhole”!

A cantankerous customer coldcocked the 68-year-old owner of Manhattan Army surplus store in a caught-on-camera attack after he was asked to wear a mask inside the store, police said Wednesday.

The stubborn shopper walked into Kaufman’s Army & Navy Store on W. 42nd St. near Eighth Ave. just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, and wigged out when the proprietor asked him to put on a mask, cops said.

The man argued with the owner and an employee and shoved and punched the older victim when he was ordered to leave the store, police said.

Surveillance video shared by the NYPD Wednesday shows the unmasked man hollering at the victim and getting into his face before getting physical.

The store owner suffered a bloody bruise and was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex.

The cruel customer took off in a taxi, cops said.

The ruffian is a white man with a light beard and a tattoo on his right hand. On the day of the attack, he was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black hooded jacket, red Nike shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.