Man attacks two women on Doral exercise trail. Cops release sketch to identify him

The attacks happened within minutes of each other.

Two women, walking separately on Doral’s Turnpike Trail, were approached by a man from behind. The man groped their buttocks and touched their breasts, police say.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the man who detectives say was responsible for both attacks.

“It’s a real concern,” said Rey Valdes, a Doral police spokesman. “We are fortunate it wasn’t more serious. We are trying to mitigate this and stop it before it can escalate. We don’t know what this guy’s intentions are and we certainly don’t want to find out.”

Police say the incidents happened at about 7:15 p.m. Friday on the walking trail near Northwest 117th Avenue and 52nd Street.

The man is described as being 28 to 35 years old, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a white-hooded Adidas sweatshirt, black gloves and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. T. Roberts at 305-593 6699, ext. 2560 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).