Man attacks woman after offering her food on Christmas, CA cops say. She fought back

A man offered a woman walking alone in Concord food on Christmas Day, then attacked her when she declined, California police reported.

He sexually assaulted and tried to kidnap her before she fought him off, police said in a news release. The man drove off in a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.

The vehicle’s license plate led police to Michael Anton, 27, later on Dec. 25, police said. He faces charges of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

Michael Anton

Police believe Anton may have approached other women walking alone, the release said.

“We believe there may be additional victims in the community who have not reported to the police,” the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information call detective Kaitlyn Revel at 925-603-5864.

Concord is a city of 125,000 people about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

