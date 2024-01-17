Man who attempted to set sail after Cape Coral shooting pleads innocent

A man who attempted to flee on a boat in Miami, charged in a Cape Coral shooting, pleaded innocent in Lee County.

Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of improper exhibition with a firearm. He claimed his innocence Tuesday before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle.

Around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 5, Cape Coral Police responded to the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet because of the severity of the wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Man arrested while attempting to flee in boat in Miami, charged in Cape Coral shooting

Cape Coral Police issued a warrant for Delgado Fonseca's arrest and Miami-Dade police located him Nov. 16 attempting to flee on a boat.

Jail records indicate he was released Jan. 11 on a $15,000 bond. He's next due in court Feb. 20 for a case management conference.

