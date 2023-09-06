Man attempting to cross Atlantic in giant floating hamster wheel arrested after bomb threat

Reza Baluchia with the large metal drum he built in which he hoped to walk on water from Florida to London - Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

An adventurer who tried to walk from Florida to London in a hamster wheel at the onset of a hurricane was arrested after a three-day standoff with the US Coast Guard (USCG).

Reza Baluchi, 51, told officials he was planning to “run” to London and threatened to kill himself when they ordered him to disembark the vessel, according to a criminal complaint.

The Iranian-born former athlete, from Florida, was rescued 70 miles off the Georgia coast on Aug 26 just before the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

“Based on the condition of the vessel - which was afloat due to wiring and buoys - USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage,” according to the filing with the US district court in Florida.

The vessel, which Mr Baluchi refers to as a “hydro pod” or “bubble”, is a large metal drum flanked by buoys and paddles which are powered by a runner inside. He previously said he spent $4,500 (£3,600) to design and build it.

Officials tried to get Mr Baluchi to board a coast guard vessel over the next three days, but Mr Baluchi allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife and blow himself up while clutching wires in his hand.

On the third day, Mr Baluchi admitted he did not have a real bomb and on Sept 1 he surrendered in Miami Beach. He faces federal charges of obstruction of a boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port’s order.

Mr Baluchi attempted similar trips in 2014, 2016 and 2021, all of which were thwarted by authorities.

He tried to travel from Florida to New York in 2021 but was washed ashore 25 miles into the journey.

‘I’ll never give up my dream’

Mr Baluchi told local broadcaster FOX 35 that he was trying to raise money for charitable causes.

He said: “My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the coast guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety, and they help other people.”

He added: “I’ll never give up my dream. They stop me four or five times, but I never give up.”

