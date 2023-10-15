Man attempts to take deputy’s weapon after high-speed chase arrest, Ga. authorities say

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released a new video out of Macon showing them using a pit maneuver to stop a suspect during a high-speed chase.

It happened recently on Rocky Creek Road.

It started because the driver was going 15 miles per hour and swerving.

Once he was stopped, the driver kept pressing the accelerator, causing the tires to smoke.

He had to be removed from the car and allegedly attempted to take a deputy’s weapon multiple times during the stop.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital as a precaution before being arrested.

Deputies say the same suspect tried to run over deputies in a stolen truck back in 2008, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

The man’s charges were not identified.

