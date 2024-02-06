Man attempts escape from Buncombe County jail, charged with felony

ASHEVILLE — While awaiting his first appearance in court, a 19-year-old attempted a disappearance act and slipped into an elevator at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, briefly escaping custody.

Danner Isaac Reyes, of Charlotte, was then charged Feb. 4 with felony fleeing or escaping "from the lawful custody of the Buncombe County Detention Facility, and officers" in the jail, according to his arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

However, sheriff's office spokesperson Aaron Sarver said Reyes didn't get very far.

"Reyes was not able to leave the secure area of the (Buncombe County Detention Facility)," Sarver told the Citizen Times over email. "While waiting to be seen by medical staff he did walk onto an elevator and exited on a different floor where a detention officer took custody of him."

Reyes was booked into jail after the Asheville Police Department charged him with two class H felonies, namely larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

Sarver said Reyes was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 4, then after booking and while in jail custody, he took a trip on the elevator around 7 p.m. later that day.

The teen is now being held in the jail under no bond while he awaits an appearance in court.

