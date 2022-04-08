Man attempts to hit officers with car

Apr. 8—GREENUP — A South Portsmouth man was taken into custody March 29 after nearly hitting deputies three times with a stolen car, records show.

He got the car stuck three times as well, according to police.

According to a criminal citation, at around 8:55 p.m. a deputy on patrol spotted a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant driving in the Tick Ridge area of the county, which had been reported stolen out of Lewis.

The deputy turned around, which led to a lengthy pursuit that ultimately ended after the suspect got away, records show.

But he didn't get away for long. An hour later, two deputies and a Greenup Police officer found the car again on Three Prong, records show.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jasper Musser, kicked the sedan into reverse to flee, running it into a ditch, deputies said.

He then pulled forward, nearly striking a deputy head on before making a U-turn in a church parking lot, almost crashing into the house of worship, records show.

The chase was on again. Records show Musser again tried to strike a deputy's cruiser on Rhoden Hollow, before running it into another ditch in the area of Chesters Bluff.

As deputies approached the car on foot, Musser put the car in reverse and jammed the gas. The tire finally caught traction, nearly slamming the car into the officers behind him, records show.

Once freed, Musser went up Chesters Bluff before stopping, putting the car in reverse and acclerating backwards again towards the lawmen, records show.

Again, Musser left the road and wound up getting the car stuck — this time for good.

After exiting the vehicle, records show Musser refused to comply with orders. A deputy deployed his TASER, at which point Musser was taken into custody.

Before being booked at the Greenup County Detention Center, Musser was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment of a cut.

Musser was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, first-degree fleeing or evading police and driving without a license.

Jail records also show Musser had a probation violation, two bench warrants and a fugitive warrant hanging over his head, too.

Needless to say, he is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond.

