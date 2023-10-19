Man attempts to lure 6-year-old boy into the woods, Alpharetta police say

A man allegedly attempted to lure a six-year-old boy into the woods on Wednesday night, according to Alpharetta police.

Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at North Park on Cogburn Road.

Officers were initially responding to a suspicious person call and met with a softball coach who said that the mother of a six-year-old boy approached her and said a man tried to lure her son into the woods by a playground.

Police were able to see a picture of the man that a witness took.

By the time officers arrived at the park to investigate, the man had left.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

