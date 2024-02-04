Man attempts to ram Visalia police car, PD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to ram a police car head-on Friday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. they initiated a traffic stop on a car with expired registration near Center Avenue and Burke Street.

Officers report the driver failed to yield, leading them on a pursuit which was eventually terminated for public safety once they entered downtown.

A short time later, authorities say the suspect spotted a Visalia PD patrol unit and attempted to ram it head-on.

Police say the driver then fled the city northbound on Dinuba Avenue but eventually yielded at Avenue 368 and Road 112. The suspect, 38-year-old Jose Freddy Garcia, was taken into custody.

Garcia was booked under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless felony evading, and multiple outstanding warrants.

