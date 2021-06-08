Man attempts to rob Check Into Cash in Anderson

Jun. 8—ANDERSON — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a Check Into Cash in Anderson on Monday afternoon.

Anderson police were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the Check Into Cash, 1035 S. Scatterfield Road, for a holdup alarm, according to the Anderson Police Department.

An employee told officers a man came into the business with a handgun and demanded cash, according to an APD press release.

The employee refused to cooperate and the man left the store on foot.

A perimeter was established and officers attempted to find the man with the assistance of Anderson Police Department's K-9 division. The man was able to elude police and no arrests were made.

APD continues to investigate the reported crime and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery can call APD at 765-648-6700.

