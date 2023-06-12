Man attempts ropeless climb of Seoul skyscraper

STORY: A video released by Songpa Fire Station showed the man climbing on the facade of the 123-storey Lotte World Tower with his bare hands. He was more an hour into his ascend and on the 73rd floor when authorities forced him to get into a maintenance cradle and enter the building, a fire department official said.

The 24-year-old man was handed over to the police for questioning. Police were not immediately available for comment.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper identified the man as George King-Thompson. British media reported he was arrested and jailed for climbing the Shard building in London in 2019.