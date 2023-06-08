Man attempts to run from law enforcement on his way to jail

Jun. 7—BELLAIRE — An Antrim County man tried to escape corrections officers while he was handcuffed, according to the sheriff's office.

"He was being walked from the courthouse to the jail, and when he just got outside the door, he bolted," Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean said of the 20-year-old suspect's break for it on Wednesday.

An on-duty road patrol car in Bellaire picked up the man a couple of hundred yards away from the courthouse and returned him to the Antrim County Jail, police reports said.

Suspect Sebastian Pedell was originally summoned to the 86th District Court in Antrim County on a failure to appear warrant for a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, according to court records.

Because of that warrant, the court added three days of jail time to his 90-day sentence for domestic assault. Now Pedell could now potentially face felony escape charges, Bean said. A sheriff's office deputy filed a report requesting additional charges against Pedell and sent it to Antrim County prosecuting attorney James Rossiter.

After his attempted escape, Bean said Pedell will now have two corrections officers — one in the front and the other in the back — escort him wherever he goes.

"We'll surely keep tabs on him, that's for sure," he said.

Jail records show that Pedell was not incarcerated on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday morning before his sentencing hearing.

If convicted of "breaking, escaping or leaving jail as a felony," Pedell could face up to two years in prison and a fine of $1,000, according to Section 750.195 of the Michigan Penal Code.