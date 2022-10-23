Man attempts to sexually assault postal worker, then steals her work vehicle in Little Village on Saturday: police

Police are searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault and kidnap a postal worker and subsequently stole her postal vehicle in Little Village Saturday morning.

About 9:20 a.m., the female worker entered the postal van in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road when the offender, who was hiding inside, pulled her by the hair and told her to drive to a nearby parking lot.

He then told her to move to the back of the van and remove her clothing, according to a community alert shared by police. As she was trying to escape through the back of the van, the man battered her and removed some of her clothing, police said. The postal worker was able to escape.

The man then fled in the van, which police later recovered in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest and conviction.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 40 to 49 years old, with short hair, multiple arm and chest tattoos and a tattoo on the side of his head. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a light-colored sleeveless shirt, dark jeans and black shoes. The postal inspection service considers him armed and dangerous.

