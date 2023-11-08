Man attempts to steal car with 2 children inside at southeast Salem 7-Eleven

The Marion County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information about this man photographed via a security camera contact detectives.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man they said tried to steal a woman parked vehicle Wednesday morning with her two children inside.

Bianca Magana, 32, said she stopped about 7:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 595 SE Lancaster Drive to get herself coffee and chocolate milk for her two daughters, ages 2 and 5.

“I purposely pulled in right in front of the door where there’s a good view of my car from the inside,” Magana told the Statesman Journal. She left the car running but had the keys with her.

As she was paying for the drinks, Magana said she saw the man backing up her car.

Magana said she leapt into action. "Thankfully," she said, another vehicle stopped the car from leaving. "He tried to lock the door from the inside, but since I had the key fob with me," he couldn't.

“I grabbed him by the collar of his neck and managed to pull him out,” Magana said, adding he threatened her life.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported the man fled on foot and got into a silver car.

Magana said she believes the man was after her children. “He saw my kids and didn't care they started crying. He still pulled out" of the parking spot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's lead investigator on the case, deputy Mike Frieze at 971-201-3410 or email him at mfrieze@co.marion.or.us

Reach breaking news and public safety reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Man attempts to steal car with children inside in Salem, Oregon