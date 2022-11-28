Man attempts to steal syringes, needles from CVS

Nov. 28—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man was charged with breaking into a local CVS pharmacy to steal three syringes and safety needles on Nov. 24.

South Windsor police were dispatched to the CVS at 525 Buckland Road for reports of a man breaking into the gated pharmacy area, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

John Dombek, 27, was seen on surveillance camera footage damaging the security gate and crawling under it to get inside the area where prescription drugs are kept.

After he gained entry, Dombek called a family member and asked them to help him escape the gated area. Dombek is under a no-contact protective order from the family member.

That family member showed up and attempted to help restrain Dombek, who tried to escape the store.

He was caught by South Windsor officers and held on $200,000 bond.

Dombek was charged with second degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny and two counts of violation of a protective order.

He was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Friday and remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.