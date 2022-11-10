Man attempts suicide on Interstate 30 bridge to I-35W, Fort Worth police say

An Interstate 30 ramp was closed for a while Thursday morning due to a suicide attempt on the bridge, Fort Worth police said.

A passerby called 911 shortly after 7:30 a.m. and reported a man looking over the bridge. The caller was concerned the man was going to jump, according to the police incident report.

Eastbound I-30 was closed at I-35 West and the westbound I-30 ramp to southbound I-35W also was closed while police investigated, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Fort Worth: eastbound I-30 is closed at I-35W. The westbound I-30 ramp to southbound I-35W is also closed. Expect delays in the area. — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) November 10, 2022

A police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram in an email around 8:45 a.m. that the man was safely taken into police custody and they were opening all lanes of traffic.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.