Man on ATV hits Bronx cyclist after fleeing traffic stop, running red light

A man riding an ATV on a Bronx street blew through a traffic stop and a red light before plowing into a woman on a bike, police said Wednesday.

Officers on the lookout for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs zipping along city streets spotted the man riding near the corner of E. 149th St. and Third Ave. in Mott Haven at around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

A cop on foot attempted to stop the driver, but instead of pulling over, he zoomed off and through a red light.

As he ran the light, he hit a 44-year-old woman riding south on Third Ave. on a Citi Bike, police said.

The man took off, leaving the injured cyclist in the intersection.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the man and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.