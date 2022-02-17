Man can avoid felony conviction for beating two men on Water Street

Feb. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for his role in an incident where two men were beaten outside a former Water Street eatery.

Lucas M. Stromberg-Windau, 26, now of Tomah, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of battery if Stromberg-Windau pays a $300 fine and $5,317 in restitution, commits no new crimes, performs 240 hours of community service, maintains absolute sobriety, completes an anger management course and has no contact with the victims.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the former Burrachos in the 300 block of Water Street on April 24 on a report that two men were injured in a fight.

Officers arrived to find one man seated on the sidewalk and a second man lying on his back. A witness said a suspect wearing a baseball cap punched the two men. The suspect was later identified as Stromberg-Windau.

The witness said Stromberg-Windau fled from the scene on foot.

The man sitting on the sidewalk had blood on his shirt and the ground around him. He said his nose was bleeding heavily.

The other man was lying on his back on the sidewalk. His eyes were mostly closed and he appeared to be breathing. He was not very responsive but opened his eyes a few times.

A second witness said the second man was punched in the head and fell to the street. The second man was unconscious for at least 30 seconds.

The second witness said he moved the second man to the sidewalk to get him off the street.

The first man said he and the second man were waiting outside Burrachos for their ride when Stromberg-Windau and a friend got into a vehicle parked across the street.

The first man said he and the second man yelled toward Stromberg-Windau and his friend because they were driving without their lights on and didn't want them to get pulled over by police.

The first man said he believed Stromberg-Windau and his friend thought the first man and second man were trash talking them because they couldn't hear what was being said through the car window.

A short time later, the first man said Stromberg-Windau and his friend started walking toward them, accusing them of trash talking. They also mentioned something about being in the military.

The first man said Stromberg-Windau punched him in the nose and then punched the second man in the head. The second man fell to the ground.

The first man said they made no threats toward Stromberg-Windau and that he punched them "out of nowhere."