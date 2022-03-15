Man avoids jail in Glastonbury front loader theft

Mar. 15—A man who was accused of stealing a small front loader worth some $70,000 that had been left at a Glastonbury condominium complex by a landscaping company for which his wife's construction company was a subcontractor, accepted a plea bargain Monday where he avoided prison time.

The man, Jorge Piscil, who is in his mid-40s and has listed a New Haven address, was convicted in the Manchester Superior Court plea deal of a single misdemeanor count of fourth-degree larceny, online court records show.

He was put on probation for a year, with the possibility of up to 364 days in prison if he violates release conditions.

Piscil had originally been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, which carries up to 20 years in prison. State law defines first-degree larceny as theft of property worth more than $20,000.

The landscaping company's owner told police on Jan. 5, 2020, that the Bobcat-brand loader was stolen from a parking lot in the Milestone Commons Condominiums off Griswold Street. The owner told police that the loader was a 2019 model with only 50 hours on it that he bought for $70,000.

The loader was equipped with a GPS tracking device, and its whereabouts could be tracked on the internet. The owner told police it was moved from the condo parking lot on the evening of Jan. 3, 2020, to the Glastonbury Home Depot, then to State Street in Hamden, where it stayed for two days, and finally to the area of Howard Avenue and Sea Street in New Haven.

New Haven police found the loader in the yard of 76-78 Howard Ave., which is south of Interstate 95 just over a block from New Haven Harbor. A New Haven officer stood by until the owner picked it up there, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective Christopher Kopencey, who went on to describe the following:

The owner told the detective he believed his subcontractor "Jorge," of a company he identified as "J&L Contracting," had stolen the loader. The owner explained that the loader required a code to start and that codes were given to only three people other than him — his two business partners, whom he trusted, and Jorge, who used the loader once.

The detective found an online listing for J&L Construction, belonging to Lucy Sanchez, who the owner told him was Jorge's wife. Although the detective couldn't find a street address for the business online, the owner told him its address was 2785 State St. in Hamden, the industrial building where the GPS data showed the loader stopped before being moved to Howard Avenue in New Haven.

When he saw online information on Jan. 5, 2020, that the loader was moved to J&L Construction, the owner told police, he called Jorge, who denied knowing anything about the loader and hung up. Shortly after the call, the GPS tracking showed the loader moving to Howard Avenue in New Haven.

The detective looked up the telephone number the owner had called and found it was assigned to Jorge Piscil of the same New Haven address listed for Lucy Sanchez.

When the owner was in New Haven to recover the loader, he spoke to two nearby residents who had surveillance cameras. They provided video clips showing an "extended cab heavy duty pickup truck with a trailer" bringing the loader to a house on Howard Avenue. The owner said the truck was similar to the one he knew Piscil drove.

The detective said he telephoned Piscil on Jan. 14, 2020, and that Piscil told him he didn't know anything about the loader, could prove he was at a soccer game at the time — and that the loader's owner owed him $11,000. The detective said Piscil declined to speak further, referring him to his lawyer.

The detective said data from Piscil's cellphone carrier showed that the owner called him about 45 minutes before the loader started moving from J&L's Hamden location to New Haven.

