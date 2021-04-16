Man avoids jail in Mansfield crash that killed girlfriend

Apr. 16—Kaitlyn Wilson came to Vernon Superior Court on Thursday to express grief over her little sister's death but not to seek prison time for her sister's boyfriend, whose wild driving as he rushed their dog to an animal hospital on Oct. 2, 2018 caused Britney Wilson's death.

Kaitlyn Wilson said in a statement read in court by Victim Services Advocate Jodi L. Chouinard that the boyfriend — Tyler James Sorel, who is in his mid-20s and has lived in Brooklyn, Connecticut — should have to donate $5,000 to a veterinary hospital.

"I do not believe he should go to jail," she wrote. "It was an accident, and I know he loved my sister. He has to live with it, just like the rest of us. I think that is more justice than Tyler going to jail.

"Tyler," she continued, "I just want to let you know that I do forgive you and to thank you for ... loving my sister for the time you were together and had."

Judge Tejas Bhatt was persuaded by Kaitlyn Wilson and other members of her family, who had expressed similar views to court officials earlier.

FATAL CRASH

DEFENDANT: Tyler James Sorel, who is in his mid-20s and has lived in Brooklyn, Connecticut

CONVICTION: Second-degree manslaughter in death of his girlfriend, Britney Wilson, 19

SENTENCE: Three years' probation, with up to seven years in prison for any violation of release conditions

He didn't impose a prison term, instead putting Sorel on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to seven years in prison if he violates release conditions. Those conditions include continuing in counseling and treatment and making the $5,000 contribution to "an animal rescue" or animal hospital.

The process of getting to that outcome wasn't simple or direct, however.

Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said family members had earlier called for prison time — at some meetings seeking more time than he was willing to recommend.

Story continues

Sorel's plea bargain, entered in February, permitted a prison sentence up to 4 1/2 years for the second-degree manslaughter count he pleaded guilty to but gave defense lawyer Matthew E. Willis the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

Gedansky was the only person in the courtroom calling for a prison term on Thursday. He explained that he did so, in part, because letting the sentence depend on the attitude of the victim's family would lead to "disparate outcomes" in similar cases when families have different views.

He also said a non-prison sentence would leave Sorel with less punishment than if he hadn't crashed and had merely been ticketed for reckless driving, which would have "implicated his license."

"It's about the acknowledgement to the public that this conduct is wrong and not going to be tolerated," the prosecutor said of his recommendation.

He said the three major factors in the accident, which occurred on a rainy evening on the limited access section of Route 6 in Mansfield, were excessive speeds, inclement weather, and cellphone use, adding that it was "not a substance case."

Kaitlyn Wilson said she felt "from the beginning" that Sorel shouldn't go to jail. She added that it caused "quite a few arguments between me and some family members, but I saw the relationship and how happy she was."

She said animals were everything to her sister "especially her own. We used to get in trouble because we would bring home stray animals all the time."

Among the things the defense lawyer submitted for the judge to consider in sentencing were love notes exchanged between Sorel and Britney Wilson. The judge called them "heartbreaking."

He said the only factor that might favor a prison sentence was "general deterrence," discouraging others from driving recklessly.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.