Man avoids jail time after pleading guilty to OUI

Jun. 30—AMESBURY — A Kimball Road man whose second drunken-driving arrest in August came after he crashed into several mailboxes, a fence and utility poles was sentenced Tuesday in Newburyport District Court to two years of probation.

While 29-year-old Blake Breidenbach avoided jail time after pleading guilty to drunken driving, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to pay restitution, in an amount to be determined, to his many victims.

He must also complete an alcohol safety driving course, pay $600 in fees and fines, and must not drive for 90 days. In addition to operating under the influence, he was charged with two counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200, wanton destruction of property under $1,200 and several motor vehicle-related charges.

In the early morning of Aug. 19, local police received several 911 calls from residents near 125 Kimball Road after hearing or seeing a car crash. When police officers arrived, they found Breidenbach sitting in a tire that had come off his truck following the crash.

"Blake was sitting in a tire as if it was a bean bag chair, with no shoes on," Amesbury police Officer Shawn O'Brien wrote in his report, adding that the truck was "completely demolished."

While driving fast on Kimball Road, Breidenbach struck a pole that snapped, tore apart a wooden fence and smashed into five mailboxes, according to police.

He also damaged a second fence before the truck came to a stop after hitting a second utility pole and a tree. O'Brien estimated Breidenbach traveled an additional 100 feet after hitting the first pole.

Breidenbach told police and firefighters he was not injured and refused medical treatment. While speaking to Breidenbach, O'Brien could smell alcohol on the man's breath and could tell that his eyes were also bloodshot and glassy.

Breidenbach quickly denied drinking alcohol when questioned by O'Brien. Instead, he told the officer he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and was heading home.

Story continues

"I'm not going to lie, I was going way too fast," Breidenbach said, according to O'Brien's report.

Breidenbach agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests, but failed them. He later blew a 0.20 blood-alcohol level reading, more than twice the legal limit for drunken driving.

A check of Breidenbach's record showed he had been charged with a first driving while under the influence offense in 2009 and saw that charge continued without a finding for a year, according to O'Brien's report.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.