Man avoids prison, rape conviction in abuse case

Jul. 19—A man who was accused of raping a woman during an emotional confrontation in his Glastonbury apartment in December 2019 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of misdemeanors and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

Matthew Alexander Rousso, 33, who lived in an apartment on Pratt Street at the time of the incident, pleaded no contest last month in Hartford Superior Court to third-degree strangulation and third-degree assault, court records show. Those charges stemmed from the incident on the night of Dec. 16-17, 2019, in which Rousso was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, or rape.

In a separate incident that occurred in Danbury on New Year's Day 2020, Rousso pleaded no contest to a single count of third-degree assault. That case went first to Danbury Superior Court but was transferred to Hartford to be plea bargained along with the Glastonbury case.

In the two cases, Rousso received a two-year "conditional discharge," which is similar to probation but doesn't require reporting to a probation officer, with the possibility of up to three years in prison if he is arrested again or violates another release condition, records show.

One such condition is that he pay $1,780 in restitution to the victim, according to the records

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but leads to a conviction.

The first-degree sexual assault charge Rousso faced originally carries up to 20 years in prison.

Rousso's lawyer, Mark Sherman, didn't respond to an emailed request for comment on the plea bargain. In January 2020, he had called the allegations against his client "pure fiction," adding that "the facts and timeline of this consensual relationship between boyfriend and girlfriend will reveal the impossibility of the complainant's allegations."

But Glastonbury police Detective Christopher Kopencey reported in an affidavit that the woman agreed to a forensic download of data from her cellphone. It produced a photo dated 11:25 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019, about 12 hours after the woman says the assault occurred, showing what appears to be a fresh bruise on her abdomen, according to the detective.

Moreover, the download produced exchanges of text messages between the woman and a person identified as "Matt" in the phone, whose number is the one listed for Rousso in Glastonbury police records. The detective reported that he later used that number to contact Rousso.

In the text message exchange, Rousso expressed remorse for his treatment of the woman, writing among other things, "I no think before I act and I feel so bad I never want to hurt you ...."

Kopencey reported that photos on the woman's phone from September and November 2019 showed bruises on her face and body in addition to the bruises she photographed after the incidents in December 2019 and January 2020 that led to Rousso's arrests.

