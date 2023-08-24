Man avoids prison in shooting death of New London teen

Aug. 23—Franc Gjergjaj of East Lyme wasn't the one shot and killed in New London on the night of Feb. 17, 2021, but his defense attorney said that doesn't mean he wasn't a victim.

Gjergjaj, 23, was one of three men arrested by New London police in the aftermath of the shooting death of 17-year-old Ronde Ford in New London.

On Wednesday, Gjergjaj avoided any prison time during his sentencing on a gun-related charge in New London Superior Court. Gjergjaj pleaded guilty to the felony charge of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, accepting a fully suspended four-year prison sentence and three years of conditional release. Charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence and interfering with police were not prosecuted.

Gjergjaj never faced charges directly connected to Ford's death.

William Gerace, Gjergjaj's attorney, said video evidence in the case supports what Gjergjaj told New London police after his arrest, that three other men in Gjergjaj's vehicle attempted to rob him at gunpoint in the middle of Grand Street in New London on the night of the shooting. Gerace contends the shooting was justifiable considering the circumstances.

After Ford's death, police arrested Gjergjaj, Mack Mann and Justice Rodriguez, both of New London, on various charges. Mann and Rodriguez faced more serious charges that include conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

All four men were together on the night of Ford's death and police said security camera footage shows Gjergjaj exiting his car on Grand Street and Mann pointing a gun at him from a window in the car.

The video also shows Ford striking Gjergjaj with a firearm and an ensuing struggle that resulted in Gjergjaj holding a gun and Ford on the ground, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Gjergjaj can be seen holding the gun and pointing it at Ford. There is a flash before Gjergjaj gets into his car and leaves, the affidavit states.

There are conflicting reports on what happened that night though Gjergjaj told police Mann had asked him to pull over and then pulled out a gun, saying "something like give me your keys and/or the car," according to the arrest warrant in the case.

Gjergjaj said Ford struck him with a gun but at some point had dropped it. Police said Gjergjaj, "fearful for his life," admitted firing the gun at Ford, the warrant states.

Gerace said Gjergjaj is a good guy with no criminal record who "is relieved to have this behind him."

Criminal cases remain pending against Mann and Rodriguez, both of whom have numerous pending criminal cases unrelated to the alleged robbery. Court records show both men are free on bond.

