Man avoids trial and enters plea on charge of interference with child custody

A Marion County man charged with picking up a minor who alleged that he had sex with her, has decided to resolve his case and avoid a trial.

Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon accepted a guilty plea from Tyrone Walker for interference with child custody and he was sentenced to 36 months through a plea deal that was presented in court.

Walker, who has 313 days of credit already served while at the Marion County Jail, must complete several stipulations connected to his probation, records show.

First, he has to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation within the first 60 days of his supervision. He also has to finish all recommended treatment, random drug screens at his own expense and not to have any contact with the victim or her mother.

Two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a child were not prosecuted by State Attorney's Office lawyers. Prosecutors said in a memorandum that was sent to Walker's Ocala lawyer Lee Fairchild that Walker was convicted and sentenced for the interference offense.

On the day of his sentencing, Walker had another hearing related to his case. He was scheduled for a trial priority hearing for next week.

Ocala police officials had taken Walker into custody in 2018 after a 13-year-old alleged that Walker had sex with her. He denied the accusation.

From the report, Walker told a detective that the girl told him that she sneaked out of her home. He said he drove her and another girl, 12, to an Ocala residence.

Walker said he later dropped the younger girl at her home and then went to his Silver Springs Shores home with the older girl because she needed to rest and shower, the report states.

Officers said the older girl spend several hours with him and he never tried to contact her family.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Tyrone Walker pleads guilty on child custody charge in Marion County