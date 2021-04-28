Man awaiting court dates on attempted homicide, other charges pleads guilty to resisting arrest

Apr. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A Philadelphia man who is currently facing a multitude of charges including attempted homicide pleaded guilty on Monday to a count of resisting arrest.

Wayne C. White, 48, appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Monday, entering a guilty plea on a single misdemeanor count of resisting arrest stemming from an incident in 2018.

Lupas scheduled White's sentencing on the charge for June 10, at which point he will also appear on a charge of defiant trespass, another misdemeanor.

But these aren't the only charges that White is facing.

Wilkes-Barre police say White stabbed Wayne Thiede in the area of Dana and Grove streets on Dec. 30, 2018.

Thiede told police he was visiting a friend after having cashed a winning lottery ticket at a store. While walking from the store, Thiede says he was accosted by White, who was also visiting the friend.

Thiede said White demanded his winnings, and allegedly stabbed Thiede in the chest, abdomen, back, leg and buttocks.

Records show that White is facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault in connection with this incident, and he is currently scheduled to go to trial on June 21 before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

White posted bail in June last year on those charges, and police say that while he was out on bail, he attempted to kill Michael Paris in Plymouth in August.

Police say on Aug. 27 White approached a vehicle parked on Ferry Street in Plymouth, in which Paris was sitting. He allegedly fired several rounds into the car, striking Paris three times in the face, and once each in his abdomen and back.

Paris drove to a residence on Jeanette Street, where he was found by police.

White allegedly fled the area, and was found by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Philadelphia in mid-September. He was charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Records show that White had been scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on April 16, but, so far, it does not appear that he has a had a court date scheduled at the county level yet.

On these charges, White has been denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Donald L. Whittaker.