Man awaiting new death penalty phase trial in 1998 double-murder in York dies in prison

A man who was awaiting a new sentencing hearing to determine whether he should again receive the death penalty for fatally stabbing two people in 1998 in York has died in prison.

Milton Montalvo, 58, of York, died on May 11 while in custody at the State Correctional Institution at Greene, said Ryan Tarkowski, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Prosecutors said the death was from natural causes.

Montalvo was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2000 for killing his ex-partner, Miriam Ascencio, 44, and her friend, Manuel Santana, 37, a/k/a Nelson Lugo. York City police found their bodies in an apartment on East Philadelphia Street near North Pine Street on April 19, 1998.

But Common Pleas Judge Richard K. Renn threw out the punishment in 2017, in part, because the prosecutor and the trial judge both erroneously told jurors that they would be making a recommendation on the sentence. Their decision is, in fact, binding.

First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker mentioned Montalvo’s death on Wednesday during a status hearing for his brother, Noel, who’s awaiting a new trial in the case.

For much of the court proceedings, Noel Montalvo, 57, of York, railed against his attorney, Jeff Marshall, at one point describing him as “1000% ineffective.”

“The person who did commit these murders, it is, and it has been, always the guilty party, my oldest brother, Milton Noel Montalvo,” said Noel Montalvo, who switched back and forth between speaking in English and using a Spanish language interpreter.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness noted that Marshall helped win Noel Montalvo a new trial and remarked, “I wouldn’t call that 1000% ineffective.”

Ness repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — tried to ask him how much time he needed to hire a lawyer. Marshall will remain on the case until a new attorney enters his or her appearance, the judge ruled.

“I’m not debating this matter with you,” Ness said. “Go find another attorney. Don’t tell me to wait.”

Noel Montalvo is set to appear back in court on March 1, 2022. He’s being held without bail in York County Prison.

