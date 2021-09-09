Man awaiting murder trial in 2017 stabbing death of brother now held without bail for allegedly stabbing a friend this week

A man who was out on bond, accused of killing his brother four years ago, was ordered held without bail Thursday after being charged in the stabbing of a longtime friend this week.

Nestor Soto, 42, who once owned and was chef at a former Bucktown restaurant, appeared before Cook County Judge Arthur Willis on an attempted murder charge.

Soto is accused of stabbing the friend while the two spent Monday night into early Tuesday drinking at Soto’s house in the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood, Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto said during the hearing.

The friend went to Soto’s with beer and liquor to keep him company and console him after Soto’s wife and kids left him and he recently lost his job, Scaduto said.

After drinking and talking for a few hours, their conversation turned to the topic of the murder trial where Soto is accused of fatally stabbing his brother in 2017. The friend said he didn’t think Soto would be found innocent in that case, the prosecutor said.

Soto then got up and grabbed a knife and stabbed his friend in the throat and continuously stabbed him in the hands, Scaduto said.

The friend got away from Soto and ran outside where a police vehicle happened to be driving by, the prosecutor said. He flagged down the police car and officers saw he had lacerations in his neck and hands. Officers called an ambulance and tried to stop the bleeding, Scaduto said.

The victim thought he would die from his injuries and blood loss, Scaduto told the judge.

“This defendant is now charged twice with using a knife against an individual,” Scaduto said.

Soto’s public defender said Soto was acting in self-defense. He said the victim attacked Soto with a knife in his own home.

Soto is scheduled to appear in court Friday on a charge of violating terms of his bond in the 2017 case.

Soto owned the Whistle Pig barbecue restaurant in Bucktown, but records show its license expired in 2017 and the restaurant closed. It was unknown if Soto more recently held other jobs in the restaurant industry.

