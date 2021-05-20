Man awaiting sentencing in swindle case admits violating bail conditions

May 20—BEVERLY — A Beverly man awaiting sentencing in a large-scale fraud case got off with a warning Wednesday after twice violating a curfew that is one of the conditions of his pre-trial release in the case.

Tanmaya Kabra, 27, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of wire fraud back on April 9, and is awaiting sentencing on Aug. 31. Kabra admitted to taking funds from people who believed they were investing in his business funding start-ups, and instead using the money to fund a luxury lifestyle, purchase a boat and eventually pay off earlier "investors" who were owed money.

But that night, after his court hearing, Kabra went to Hingham to meet someone described in court papers as a business associate for dinner.

He arrived home more than an hour past his 9 p.m. curfew, a situation, his lawyer said in a court filing, was due to his dinner companion missing her ferry from Martha's Vineyard, which delayed their dinner, and subsequent car trouble on the way home. In that incident Kabra was in contact via text with his probation officer.

Then, on April 24, Kabra was shown as being out of his home and apparently at a location along Route 93 between 2 and 3 a.m.

In the same filing Kabra's lawyer says this time, it was a friend with whom Kabra had been with earlier in the evening, who had experienced car trouble on Route 93. In court filings Kabra's lawyer said he was concerned that the friend might not have been making rational decisions and feared he would try to run across eight lanes of road to get to a gas station "in Malden or Revere."

He emailed his probation officer about his plans, telling her he didn't want to text her and disturb her sleep.

She filed a notice with the court asking for a hearing.

But by the time Wednesday's show cause hearing got underway, both she and the prosecutor on the case had decided not to recommend the revocation of Kabra's bail.

Assistant United States Attorney Chris Looney said that the "adage three strikes you're out may be applicable here," suggesting that if it happens a third time he'll seek to have Kabra's bail revoked.

Story continues

But both he and a supervising probation officer said they do not believe "at this time" that it is Kabra's intention to flee before sentencing.

Kabra told the judge he believed his friend would hurt himself if he did not rush to his aid. As to why he didn't just call 911 or a tow truck to deliver help, "at 2 or 3 in the morning," and with medication he was taking, "I wasn't thinking clearly."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.