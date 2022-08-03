A man awaiting trial in a double homicide in Georgia is charged in the killing of a Milwaukee taxi driver from 2021

A man awaiting trial on charges he murdered two women in Georgia now faces a homicide charge in Milwaukee County in connection to the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee taxi cab driver last year.

Joshua M. Sanders, 28, was charged this week with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Sanders is accused of shooting and killing Shahbaz Imran, a 44-year-old driver with Yellow Cab, after Imran picked up a man who police believe to be Sanders at the downtown Milwaukee Intermodal Station the evening of Oct. 2.

Imran's body was found later that night, lying in an alley in the 1800 block of West Walnut Street. He had been shot twice in the head, according to the criminal complaint against Sanders. A short time later, the cab he was driving that night was found on fire about 5 miles away, in the 5300 block of North 60th Street.

Sanders is being held in a county jail in Georgia, awaiting trial in a separate case that alleges he killed a woman and her mother during a Jan. 6 domestic dispute in a small Georgia town, according to the jail roster and to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sanders was quickly identified as a suspect in the double homicide and was arrested several days later in Arizona, by U.S. marshals who learned he was on a bus passing through the state, according to the news release.

He was extradited to Georgia, where he now faces a 15-count indictment in connection to the double homicide involving the two women.

It is unclear when Sanders might go before a court in the Milwaukee homicide. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern said it was his understanding the Georgia case would proceed first.

Imran was an immigrant from Pakistan who had lived in Milwaukee for more than 10 years and worked the night shift at Yellow Cab to support his wife and children in Pakistan. His friends, who called him "Julie," described him as humble, hard-working and kind.

Shahbaz Imran was fatally shot on Oct. 2 while on duty as a taxi driver.

His death came as a shock to those who knew him, including other taxi drivers who worked with him and would look out for each other while on duty.

Lakshmi Narian, who used to be a taxi driver, was at the intermodal station with Imran when he picked up the passenger now believed to be Sanders, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Narian said after Imran was killed, he was scared to drive taxi and quit.

"I remember him every night because he was a very close friend," Narian said.

Narian criticized the police investigation and questioned why authorities hadn't caught Imran's shooter sooner, before he allegedly went on to kill two more people.

Milwaukee police obtained surveillance video of the person who got into Imran's cab at the intermodal station shortly before the shooting, according to the complaint filed against Sanders. They also had video of the same person outside an Appleton law firm office, where Imran's wallet and ID were later found.

Police sent the surveillance images to law enforcement partners “for possible facial recognition,” the complaint says. In late June, they received a possible match, indicating that Sanders may be the person in the images, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee police showed one of Sanders' ex-girlfriends still images of the person in the videos, whom she identified as Sanders. She also recognized the sweatshirt worn by the person in the law office video and said she and Sanders had both bought the same one. Police also found a picture on Sanders' Facebook page of him wearing a sweatshirt identical to that of the person from the intermodal station video, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Sanders' arrest in relation to the Milwaukee case.

