Man awaiting trial in ex-girlfriend's rape tried to have her killed, prosecutors say

A Madisonville man already awaiting trial is accused of trying to hire someone to kill the victim in that case to prevent her from testifying, officials said.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted 60-year-old Charles Mosely of Madisonville on counts including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and witness intimidation.

Mosley was previously indicted last year in connection with the rape and assault of his ex-girlfriend.

He has denied the rape charges and a trial is currently set for January.

Court records show Mosley pleaded guilty in September to counts of felonious assault and aggravated menacing in connection with the June 2022 incident. Prosecutors say Mosley threatened to kill the woman and burn her house down.

In October, court records show, he tried to withdraw that plea but his motion was denied by Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering, who sentenced Mosley to six to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors said that while awaiting trial in the Hamilton County Justice Center, Mosley sought out another inmate to kill his ex-girlfriend for $1,500 so she couldn't testify.

The Enquirer has reached out to Mosley's attorney seeking comment.

"I’m relieved this plan was discovered and stopped before any more harm could come to this victim," Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a statement.

Mosley faces a prison term of 14 to 19 1/2 years if convicted as charged on Thursday's indictment. That's in addition to the 11-year sentence he's facing should he be convicted of the rape charges.

