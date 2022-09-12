Man awaiting trial for rape kills himself and rrelative of alleged victim

Sep. 12—NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — An Orwell man suspected of raping a 7-year-old earlier this year killed a female relative of the alleged victim and then himself Sunday, according to officials.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the deaths of Wesley A. Thomas, 34, and a 31-year-old woman, whose bodies were discovered by a passerby in the New Lyme Wildlife Area around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

The woman's name is being withheld to protect the alleged victim.

Thomas and the woman both died from gunshot wounds to the head, Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Keith Stewart said.

A gun was found at the scene and OHP troopers suspect it was a murder-suicide, according to OHP reports.

In June, an Ashtabula County grand jury indicted Thomas on four counts of first-degree felony rape, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

At his arraignment, Thomas pleaded not guilty and Magistrate Benjamin R. Marley set bond at $75,000 cash, surety 10 percent, and if released, he was to wear a GPS monitoring system and have no contact with the alleged victim or the immediate family, according to court records.

Ashtabula County Children Services removed the alleged victim and a sibling from the home and placed them in foster care, a court official said.

Thomas remained in the Ashtabula County jail until an Aug. 18 bond hearing.

"On Aug. 18, 2022, based on the evidence-based risk assessments, Mr. Thomas posed a low risk of re-offending for sexual abuse as the child was removed from the home," Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said. "The court modified the bond by agreement of the defense and the prosecutor, as he qualified for pre-trial release and complied with the terms of the bond, including rigorous reporting standards and 24/7 GPS monitoring with a $75,000 personal [recognizance] bond that he posted consistent with Ohio law."

Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris added more conditions to the bond at the hearing, including a GPS tracking system specifying that Thomas could not leave his sister's Orwell apartment.

After the GPS was placed on his ankle, Thomas was released from jail on Aug. 19, records show.

Ashtabula County sheriff's deputies first responded Sunday morning to the call from a passerby at the state wildlife area, followed by OHP, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division, OHP Lt. Dan Jesse said.

OHP, the agency in charge of the investigation, spent Sunday processing the scene, Jesse said.

"The investigation leads us to believe they died early Sunday morning," he said.

Stewart said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

"As the investigation develops, we will learn more about the tragic facts of this case," O'Toole said. "My condolences go out to the family members and the victims of this tragic situation."

All of Thomas' allegations and/or charges will be dismissed as being abated by death, she said.

The investigation is ongoing, Jesse said.