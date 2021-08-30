Man awaiting trial stabbed to death at Baltimore detention center

A 33-year-old man held at a pretrial detention center in Baltimore was stabbed to death Friday, a prison spokesman said.

The victim, Shane Burton, of Latrobe Homes in East Baltimore, was awaiting trial on armed robbery, assault, drug and gun charges. He died Friday night at the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center, at the state prison compound in Baltimore.

By Monday afternoon, no one had been charged with the killing, said Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

“While several suspects have been identified, the investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released during the investigation,” he said.

No one else was injured in the fight, Vernarelli said. He also said the suspects are other men locked up at the detention center.

Burton had two pending criminal cases and hearings scheduled for October in Baltimore Circuit Court.

His public defender did not immediately return a message.