Man awaiting trial in stolen vehicle case buys a restaurant

Jun. 3—DANVERS — A former North Shore man awaiting trial on charges he sold stolen luxury and sports vehicles to consumers who were car shopping along Route 114 in Danvers four years ago has announced plans to open a second New Hampshire restaurant.

Robert Pagliarulo, 52, of Kingston, New Hampshire, is facing a total of nine counts in Salem Superior Court, where he and a second man, Elvis Francois of Miami, Florida, are charged with running a scheme to move vehicles stolen from rental agencies to Massachusetts and then selling them at a steep discount to bargain-hunters.

Once investigators figured out that the vehicles were stolen — after noticing an unusual number of transactions at the Registry of Motor Vehicles involving suspected forged titles from Florida — the cars were seized, leaving owners without their money or their wheels. Pagliarulo is charged with receiving stolen property, selling vehicles without a license, selling vehicles with defaced vehicle identification numbers, and conspiracy.

The alleged victims include a Peabody couple who thought they had snagged a deal on a Ford Mustang, a father and son from Saugus buying a car with funds from an accident settlement, and a Methuen man who paid Pagliarulo $28,000 for a BMW 328i.

An attorney who had been representing some of the buyers did not respond to an email seeking comment on Wednesday. In a prior interview, he had expressed concerns about whether his clients would ever receive any restitution in the matter.

In April 2017, Pagliarulo opened a restaurant and club called "Saddle Up Saloon" in Kingston, New Hampshire.

Last week, the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper featured Pagliarulo in a story on his plans to reopen a landmark Plaistow, New Hampshire, business that previously was known as Larry's Clam Shack. The story featured a photo of Pagliarulo outside the Route 125 business, which had closed in 2016 when the former owner retired.

Pagliarulo, who appeared in court for arraignment in the case in response to a summons in 2018, has been free on personal recognizance while the case has been pending.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's office said she's not aware of any conditions of his release that would bar him from starting a business.

Pagliarulo had been scheduled multiple times in 2019 to plead guilty but that no longer appears to be the case. He's due back in court June 22 for a trial assignment conference.

His attorney, Carmine Lepore, did not return a call for comment.

