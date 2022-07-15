Man awaits extradition after being arrested on warrant charging him with child rape

Jul. 15—A man wanted out of Walla Walla County on several warrants on allegations including rape of a child remains jailed at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center awaiting extradition, authorities said.

Jesse Cantu Delarosa, 56, was arrested Wednesday as he attempted to cross the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Sheriff's deputies contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who told them they had a man in custody who had outstanding warrants out of Walla Walla County on several charges including three counts of indecent liberty, one count of rape of a child and four counts of child molestation, authorities said.

According to the Facebook post, the deputies were able to confirm the warrants and placed Delarosa under arrest.

Walla Walla County is in Washington.