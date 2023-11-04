Man awaits federal sentence, state case to be dismissed

Nov. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man who recently entered a guilty plea to having sexual contact with a child in order to produce child sexual abuse materials may see his state charges dismissed.

On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said his office would drop the charges against Jonathan M. Whitt, 35, pending a looming federal sentence.

Presently, Whitt is under state indictment for third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and other child sexual abuse materials charges.

Per federal court records, Whitt entered a guilty plea in July to producing matter depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

Whitt is scheduled for sentencing in United States District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky on Dec. 11.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis scheduled the state's case for Jan. 5 to allot time for the federal proceedings.

