Man awakens to find bullets fired into his drywall

Break ins

A man who heard gunshots Saturday night while at his home on Old Boiling Springs Road near Crest High School, got up the next morning and discovered three bullet holes in the drywall of his house, according to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. John McIntyre said the man reported the incident to law enforcement Sunday morning.

“The gentleman that reported the shooting heard it the night of and didn't think much of it, just thought it was in the area,” McIntyre said. “When he got up the next day, he saw holes in the drywall.”

The bullets went through the home’s vinyl siding and into the inside wall.

He said it happened after 11 p.m.

Investigators were able to retrieve some video from the Crest Quick Stop, but McIntyre said it is not good enough quality to identify the shooter. He said they could see two people in the parking lot firing rounds.

McIntrye said it wasn’t a drive-by, and it didn’t appear they were shooting at anyone.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shots fired, strike man's home