Man is back in custody after he escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center on Saturday

An incarcerated man who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock on Saturday is back in custody, the state Department of Corrections announced.

Garrett S. Young, 32, was arrested in the Bellingham area about 10 a.m. Thursday after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by law enforcement. He was taken into custody without incident, according to DOC.

Young was discovered missing around 3 a.m. Saturday during routine checks, The Olympian reported. Officials said in a news release that he appears to have escaped by digging under a fence at a gym where he was temporarily housed as part of ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions.

Young was apprehended by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by U.S. Marshals, along with the DOC Northwest Community Response Unit.

Young had an original release date of Feb. 2, 2024. He was convicted in Skagit County for first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and attempting to elude.