Man back in jail after drinking

Jul. 29—ARCHDALE — A man awaiting trial on charges that he helped try to kill a Thomasville man last summer removed his electronic-house-arrest monitoring device and went out drinking, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven Craig Skipper, 44, of Denver, Colorado, and his mother, Elva Hughes Skipper, 65, of Archdale, were arrested in June 2021 and accused of going to a Thomasville man's house to confront him about property that the Skippers thought the man had stolen. Investigators said that the man was shot while driving down his driveway.

Steven Skipper, who was charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and misdemeanor assault and battery, posted bond in July 2021 and was out of jail on electronic house arrest, but the sheriff's office said it received an alert on Thursday that he had tampered with his monitoring device.

When deputies found Steven Skipper, he "had a strong odor of alcohol," and his monitor was missing, the sheriff's office said. The device was found at the house where he has been staying, along with "additional evidence of violations" of the terms of his house arrest. The sheriff's office did not release any information about the nature of those violations.

Skipper was taken into custody for felony electronic-house-arrest violation and possession/consumption of alcohol. He was being held in the Randolph County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million secured.