Man backhands Albuquerque police horse
While patrolling Central Avenue to help deter crime, Albuquerque police say a man backhanded one of thieir police horses and then runs off.
While patrolling Central Avenue to help deter crime, Albuquerque police say a man backhanded one of thieir police horses and then runs off.
Philadelphia lost a 2-0 series lead. Can the Phillies regain control of a tied NLCS?
Kyren Williams ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns.
García, Dusty Baker and two other players were also fined for the incident.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
'Since I started using these towels to dry my hair, I have felt my hair fall out a little less,' wrote a rave reviewer.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
"Maybe that’s why it's called Wonder Bread..."
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time — take it from over 23,000 fans.
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
"It's my first time being cored. Not surprising," Stewart said.
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
The famed restauranteur tells his life story in the new HBO documentary, "AKA Mr. Chow."
The FBI says companies employing freelance IT workers "more than likely" hired one of these bad actors.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics Thursday, and the Astros' offense delivered fireworks to tie the ALCS.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.