Man badly hurt, woman arrested in Oneonta stabbing

May 7—A 34-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after getting stabbed in a domestic dispute at a home near River Street in Oneonta on Friday afternoon.

The Oneonta Police Department responded to a call at 2:01 p.m. to 7 Fonda Avenue, a duplex on a one-block street between River Street and West Broadway. The victim was driven in a private vehicle to A.O. Fox Hospital, and a female suspect was held as police investigated the domestic assault.

Police announced the arrest of 36-year-old Melissia A. Scott of Oneonta for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

"During this dispute Ms. Scott produced a large knife and stabbed the male victim, causing a serious injury and uncontrolled bleeding," OPD reported in a media release Friday evening.

Scott is being held pending arraignment, with a recommended $15,000 cash bail and $150,000 bond. Assault in the first degree is a class B felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

"The victim was given stabilizing care at the hospital and was subsequently transported to Albany Medical Center for a higher level of care," the release said.

"We don't know the condition of the victim, but the wounds appeared to be significant," said Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg when he was on the scene at 4:40 p.m. "Everyone who was in the apartment at the time is accounted for, and there is no danger to the public."

One officer went door to door down the street looking for witnesses, while a second officer took evidence photographs of the yard, including spilled bags on the front stoop and several large bloodstains on the sidewalk. "Anytime you have that much blood, it means they were there for awhile," Witzenburg said. The victim may have stopped there for some time, but it remained to be determined whether the incident took place inside or out.

Three Oneonta police officers including Detective Sergeant Joe Tiemann stood outside the house. The officers were waiting for a search warrant to enter the residence.

"There's a lot of moving parts to this investigation," Witzenburg said, and a lot remained unknown. About 5 p.m. Tiemann closed down the street, putting up a police line across it on both sides of the duplex