Man on bail for alleged 2016 rape dies in accidental fall

Feb. 3—After a wait of more than five years to get their day in court, neither the alleged victim nor suspect charged with raping a minor will obtain a legal resolution following the suspect's death.

Thomas Harvey Chaffee III, 54, of Hamaker Street Southwest in Decatur, died Tuesday before his case could come to trial.

Chaffee, who had been out on bail since 2016, died in an accidental fall at his home, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed Wednesday

Chaffee was indicted June 17, 2016, on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and second-degree sodomy. Bond was initially set at $200,000 and then reduced to $100,000, which he posted in September 2016. After numerous postponements, he was scheduled to go to trial May 2.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he was frustrated by the lengthy delays in prosecuting Chaffee, but he is at peace with the final result.

"I go back to my faith in that situation," Anderson said Wednesday. "The Lord knows better than I do. Mr. Chaffee, just like the rest of us, are appointed a day to die. Yesterday was his day. He's got to appear before not just a judge, but the judge. He'll have to make whatever concessions or arguments he's going to make to the judge, and not an earthly judge. I am absolutely satisfied with that outcome."

The indictment alleged Chaffee had "deviate sexual intercourse ... by forcible compulsion" with a girl under the age of 16.

Anderson said he's had other cases where a defendant died before trial, and it impacts victims in different ways.

"Some victims are disappointed. Some are relieved. It's an individual response," he said.

Emotions are sometimes more poignant in a case involving a victim who was a minor at the time of the alleged crime, Anderson said.

"There may be some sense of, 'I did not get my day in court,' and if they feel like that I certainly understand."

Chaffee's trial was continued several times due to scheduling conflicts. Anderson on Wednesday said it was headed to trial when, on Dec. 3, 2019, Chaffee had a medical issue in the courtroom.

"We were in the process of striking a jury and he had a seizure. He wasn't faking it; it was for real. They had to take him to the hospital, so his case got continued," Anderson said.

Soon after that all jury trials were put on hold due to COVID-19.

"That put us into a stall, and we're still trying to dig out of that," Anderson said.

While Chaffee was out on bail, an adult female filed a protection-from-abuse petition against him alleging he "started hitting (her) on leg and backside" in an assault at his home on Nov. 7, 2020.

"Defendant became enraged and pushed plaintiff on to sofa and began choking her," according to the petition. "Plaintiff again freed herself and tried to leave. As she got to the door ... he again attacked her, shoving her against a washer and dresser, grabbing her shoulders. At that point he raised his fist and pulled back to hit her. Then he said he was going to hit her and she would never wake up."

The petition was granted but then the protection-from-abuse order was vacated on Jan. 5, 2021, when the plaintiff asked to drop the case.

Anderson said his office tracks criminal cases to determine whether a request should be made to revoke a defendant's bond, but not civil matters.

"We monitor for crimes. We don't really monitor for protection from abuse. If it was dismissed, I don't know if we would have even known about it," he said.

About a year before the rape indictment, according to authorities, a Danville High teacher shot at a 1987 Ford Bronco driven by Chaffee. Decatur police said Chaffee had been in the teacher's house with the teacher's wife. Police charged the teacher with shooting into an occupied vehicle, but a grand jury in November 2015 declined to indict him.

A district attorney's statement after the grand jury proceedings said the teacher arrived at his home Aug. 25, 2015, and found Chaffee — whom he did not know — leaving the residence. The teacher got into "a physical altercation with the unknown male" before discharging his gun, and nobody was injured, the statement said.

