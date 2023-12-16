Man out on bail for alleged shooting in Sacramento arrested for possession of machine guns

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was out on bail for a South Sacramento shooting in 2022 was rearrested in connection with possession of multiple machine guns.

On Wednesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) Detectives said they arrested East Side Piru gang member, Donrell Martinez aka Freeway Donny for illegal gun possession.

Officials say a search warrant of Martinez’ East Sacramento residence led to the discovery of a Draco assault weapon (AK-47 pistol) with a high-capacity drum magazine, and a loaded handgun “affixed with a fully automatic conversion switch, making it a machine gun.”

Martinez was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for a variety of firearm-related charges. This time, he was held without bail.

