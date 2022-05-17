Man out on bail after being wounded in fatal Brooklyn gun battle is shot to death near Yankee Stadium

A 22-year-old man out on bail after being wounded in a fatal Brooklyn shootout last year has died after being shot in the back of the head near Yankee Stadium, police said Tuesday.

Malik Bright was shot twice in the back of the head near the entrance of Mullaly Park in the Bronx about 6:45 p.m. May 11, cops said. He had clashed with a group of young men near the park’s chess tables at E. 165th St. and Jerome Ave. about a block from Yankee Stadium.

Medics rushed Bright to Lincoln Hospital, where he died two days later, cops said.

Bright was out on $10,000 bail for a fatal September shootout in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

Bright was with victim Tysheem Ceruti, 27, when gunman Nicholas Seabrook allegedly opened fire on Putnam Ave. near Broadway about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Ceruti died from gunshot wounds to his groin, arm and chest.

Bright was struck in the elbow and leg but survived. He pulled his own weapon and fired back at Seabrook but didn’t hit him, according to cops.

Cops arrested Seabrook on Jan. 6 — four months after the murder — and charged him with murder and weapons possession.

Bright was arrested the same day, charged with gun possession and reckless endangerment for shooting back at Seabrook, cops said. He was due back in court on the charges next week.

A 29-year-old city school paraprofessional who witnessed the May 11 shooting said Bright threatened to use a gun on his rivals before he was fatally shot.

“It was a group of people sitting at the tables he was talking to,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I’m going to Glock ‘em, I’m going to Glock ‘em.’ I knew it was about a gun. There were two girls trying to calm him down.”

Moments later she heard a shot and the group scattered. Another shot then rang out, she said.

“He was face up, bleeding from the head. The girls were screaming, ‘Call the ambulance!’” the witness said. “I’m in ... shock. I was right in front of him. It could have been me. Life is crazy.”

Police have made no arrests in Bright’s death. He lived in East New York, Brooklyn, according to cops.