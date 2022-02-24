Man out on bail charged with murder after a shooting, Richland County sheriff says

A man was charged with murder weeks after another man was killed in a shooting outside of a nightclub, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Antwon Brown, 27, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. When he was arrested on Feb. 15, Brown was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Brown is charged in the fatal shooting outside of the Vegas Nights club on Feb. 13, according to the release. That’s at 3722 River Road, in the Earlewood area, near the Columbia Canal and Broad River.

Rayjon D. Smith, a 26-year-old of Longs resident was killed, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At about 3 a.m. Feb. 13, deputies responded to reports of a shooting. Outside of the nightclub in a nearby parking lot, deputies found Smith, who had been shot in the upper body. He died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on how deputies determined Brown was the shooter was not available, but the sheriff’s department said he and Smith previously knew each other.

Brown is being held without bond at Alvin S. Glenn, according to the release. This is not the first time Brown has been incarcerated in the jail.

Brown was recently released on bond from Alvin S. Glenn after being arrested on several charges, including armed robbery, the sheriff’s department said.

As a condition of that bond, Brown was wearing an ankle monitor and the GPS location of the monitor was confirmed to be in the area at the time Smith was killed, according to the release.

Brown was also recently charged with assault & battery by mob, and kidnapping, jail records show.

“This is a person who served time in prison for robbery, is released and arrested for another robbery, then is released yet again to commit Murder,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “I’ve been speaking out about the issue with catch and release and this is a prime example of that failing our citizens. Brown was wearing a GPS monitor and it did not stop him from taking a life.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.