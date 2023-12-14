Man bails from car when friend points gun at him, then he’s hit by a train, TN cops say

A man said he jumped out of a car when his friend pointed a gun at him, and then he was hit by a train, according to Tennessee police.

The man told officers he was in a car when his friend took out a handgun and aimed it at him, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department.

Worried he would be shot, the man said he bailed from the car.

He was crossing the railroad tracks when he “hit his head and fell,” he told police. Then the train ran him over.

He was found shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 by an officer responding to a separate incident, police said.

An officer was looking for suspects who police said were seen running from a stolen vehicle near the train tracks.

While looking around the area for the suspects, the officer heard “screams for help” nearby, police said.

The officer found an injured man lying beside the train tracks.

His leg appeared to be partly amputated at the hip and above the ankle. One of his hands was also “severely mangled,” police said.

The officer moved him off the tracks while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. He applied a tourniquet, which was ineffective, and other officers arrived to help, police said.

According to surveillance footage, the man had been lying injured near the tracks up to 30 minutes before he was found.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

